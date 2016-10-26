UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
Oct 26 W. R. Grace & Co :
* Grace reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $404.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. R. Grace & co - as of october 26, 2016, we reiterate our outlook for 2016 adjusted EBIT to be in range of $400 million to $405 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $500 million to $505 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - continue to expect 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be at least $250 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted eps to be in range of $3.05 to $3.10 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.