* Evercore reports third quarter 2016 results; quarterly dividend raised to $0.34 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 25 percent to $386.3 million

* Evercore partners inc - as of September 30, 2016, investment management reported $8.4 billion of aum, a decrease of 2 pct from June 30, 2016

* Says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.22