Oct 26 Premier Gold Mines Ltd :
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to acquire exploration projects
in Nevada and Mexico
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - agreement grants premier right to
earn a 50 pct interest in Goldbanks project in Pershing County,
Nevada
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to earn a 50 pct interest in
project, Premier is required to spend $20 million in exploration
on property over five years
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - Kinross may elect to become
operator following premier having earned a 50 pct interest
