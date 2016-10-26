Oct 26 Premier Gold Mines Ltd :

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to acquire exploration projects in Nevada and Mexico

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - agreement grants premier right to earn a 50 pct interest in Goldbanks project in Pershing County, Nevada

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - to earn a 50 pct interest in project, Premier is required to spend $20 million in exploration on property over five years

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - Kinross may elect to become operator following premier having earned a 50 pct interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: