Oct 26 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc
* ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary and secondary end
points in pivotal phase 2/3 trial
* Says to commence filing plasminogen bla modules with fda
as planned in coming weeks
* ProMetic life sciences - well tolerated, without any drug
related serious adverse events in trial
* ProMetic life sciences-additional clinical data will be
submitted as supplement to bla after plasminogen receives
expected accelerated approval in 2017
* ProMetic life sciences-"in accordance with fast track
designation granted by FDA, we will commence filing modules for
plasminogen bla in coming weeks"
* ProMetic life sciences inc - "on target for an expected
commercial launch of plasminogen in usa mid-next year"
