US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 26 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
* Laboratory Corporation Of America holdings announces 2016 third quarter results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.25
* Q3 earnings per share $1.71
* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.70 to $8.90
* Sees FY 2016 net revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.0 pct over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion
* Sees 2016 net revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.0 pct over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion
* Laboratory Corporation Of America sees FY 2016 free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $840 million to $880 million
* 2016 outlook for net revenue growth includes impact from about 60 basis points of negative currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.