Oct 26 Coca-Cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $10.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.51 billion

* Coca-Cola Co says full year organic revenue and comparable EPS outlook (both non-GAAP) remain unchanged

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 3%

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly still beverage unit case volume grew 3%

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly sparkling beverage unit case volume was even

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly net operating revenue $10.63 billion versus $11.43 billion

* Sees fy net capital expenditures slightly less than $2.5 billion

* Sees Q4 net revenues to be impacted by 11% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural items

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly total company unit case volume up 1 percent

* Coca-Cola Co says sees Q4 net revenues to be impacted by 1% to 2% currency headwind based on current spot rates and including impact of hedged positions

* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly North America unit case volume up 1 percent

* Coca-Cola Co says sees Q4 income before taxes to be impacted by 6% to 7% structural headwind, 8% to 9% currency headwind

* Coca-Cola Co says continued to make progress against refranchising plans and remain on track to meet goal by end of 2017

* Coca-Cola Co says on track to deliver more than $600 million of productivity in 2016 by scaling initiatives and embedding zero-based work into daily routines