Oct 26 Penske Automotive Group Inc :

* Penske automotive reports record third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.13 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail unit sales up 5.8 pct to 118,522

* Penske Automotive Group Inc qtrly same-store retail unit sales down 0.3 pct to 109,110

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - "Brexit vote in U.K. Did not impact company's performance in Q3"