Oct 26 State Street Corp :

* State Street reports third-quarter 2016 GAAP-basis EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $2.62 billion

* State Street Corp - third-quarter 2016 operating-basis eps was $1.35, on revenue of $2.75 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State Street Corp - quarter-end assets under management $2,446 billion versus $2,301 billion at Q2-end

* Qtrly total trading services revenue on operating basis $267 million versus $294 million last year

* State Street Corp - Basel III tier 1 capital ratio based on advanced approach as of Sept 30, 2016 15.5 percent versus 15.0 percent at Q2-end

* Q3 GAAP revenue of $2620 million versus $2,614 million

* Qtrly total fee revenue on operating basis $2,216 million versus. $2,120 million last year

* Q3 total expenses on operating basis $1909 million versus. $1,877 million

* Qtrly total revenue on operating basis $2,754 million versus $2,642 million last year