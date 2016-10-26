Oct 26 New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* New york Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports 3Q 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.26

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share

* Says company has approximately $2.5 billion of loans in its current pipeline

* Says net interest income totaled $318.4 million in current Q3, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $39.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: