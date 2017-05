Oct 26 Wec Energy Group Inc :

* Wec energy group posts third-quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion

* Q3 revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $217.0 million, or 68 cents per share

* Wec Energy Group's adjusted earnings per share 69 cents in Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: