Oct 26 Neogenomics Inc

* Neogenomics reports 142% revenue growth to $60.8 million and a record $9.6 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $60.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $61 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $245 million to $250 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.27 to $0.28

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $247.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: