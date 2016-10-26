Oct 26 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Catalyst Paper announces principal securityholder support
for recapitalization, and provides update regarding KGI support
agreement
* Catalyst Paper -each individual principal securityholder
indicated that it would support an alternative recapitalization
plan
* Catalyst Paper Corp - "board of directors believes that
availability of such an alternative is in interest of company
and all of its stakeholders"
* Catalyst Paper - implementation of alternative
recapitalization plan will not affect any of catalyst's
contractual relationships with its trade vendors
* Catalyst Paper Corp - alternative recapitalization plan
also contemplates conversion of amount of such deferred interest
into equity
* Catalyst Paper-alternative recapitalization plan
contemplates deal under which shares not held by 3 principal
securityholders will be exchanged for cash
