Oct 26 Waste Management Inc

* Waste Management announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.5 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Waste Management says company again increases full-year 2016 eps guidance

* Waste Management says sees full year adjusted earnings per diluted share of at least $2.91

* Waste Management says "confident that we can achieve our free cash flow guidance for 2016 of between $1.6 and $1.7 billion"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waste Management says in quarter incurred pre-tax charges of $43 million related to impairment of a rural landfill, $42 million related to environmental remediation