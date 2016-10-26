Oct 26 Flir Systems Inc :
* Flir systems announces third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 revenue $405.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $403 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion
* Flir Systems Inc says backlog of firm orders for delivery
within next twelve months was approximately $644 million as of
September 30, 2016
* Flir Systems Inc says board of directors has declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
