Oct 26 Flir Systems Inc :

* Flir systems announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $405.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $403 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion

* Flir Systems Inc says backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $644 million as of September 30, 2016

* Flir Systems Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S