Oct 26 K12 Inc :
* K12 Inc. reports first quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of
$229.1 million
* Q1 revenue $229.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $227 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2017 revenue in range of $885 million to $915
million.
* Sees FY2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $65
million
* Sees revenue in range of $210 million to $220 million for
Q2 2017
* Sees capital expenditures of $14 million to $16 million in
Q2 2017
