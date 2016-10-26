Oct 26 K12 Inc :

* K12 Inc. reports first quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $229.1 million

* Q1 revenue $229.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $227 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2017 revenue in range of $885 million to $915 million.

* Sees FY2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $65 million

* Sees revenue in range of $210 million to $220 million for Q2 2017

* Sees capital expenditures of $14 million to $16 million in Q2 2017