Oct 26 Hess Corp :

* Hess reports estimated results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12

* Q3 loss per share $1.12

* Qtrly oil and gas production was 314,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to 380,000 BOEPD in Q3 2015

* Qtrly total revenues and non operating income $1,196 million versus $1,689 million

* Qtrly net production from bakken was 107,000 BOEPD compared to 113,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Qtrly net production from gulf of Mexico was 61,000 BOEPD compared to 83,000 BOEPD in prior-year quarter

* Hess Corp- estimated recoverable resources for Liza now expected to be at upper end of previously announced range of 800 million to 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

