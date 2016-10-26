Oct 26 Live Nation Entertainment Inc :
* Live Nation Entertainment announces launch of private
notes offering
* Says notes will be guaranteed by certain domestic
subsidiaries of company
* Says intends to offer, subject to market and other
conditions, $575 million in aggregate principal amount of senior
notes due 2024
* Company expects to enter into amended senior secured
credit facility concurrently with closing of the offering
