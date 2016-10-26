BRIEF-Piper Jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
Oct 26 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue rose 13.3 percent to $1.169 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qOS0EV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)