BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
Oct 26 Centene Corp
* Centene Corporation announces offering of notes
* Centene Corp says commenced an offering of approximately $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Centene says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem its 5.75% senior notes due 2017, health net's 6.375% senior notes due 2017 among others
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc