* Centene Corporation announces offering of notes

* Centene Corp says commenced an offering of approximately $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Centene says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem its 5.75% senior notes due 2017, health net's 6.375% senior notes due 2017 among others