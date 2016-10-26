BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Atco Ltd
* Atco reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Atco ltd says Q3 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $64 million compared to $66 million in 2015.
* Atco ltd says excluding prior period impacts of GTA decision, normalized adjusted earnings were $71 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: