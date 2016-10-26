BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Exelon Corp
* Exelon announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year, raising earnings guidance from $2.55 to $2.75 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY