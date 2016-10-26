Oct 26 Exelon Corp

* Exelon announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year, raising earnings guidance from $2.55 to $2.75 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S