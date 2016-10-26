Oct 26 Smartfinancial Inc :

* SmartFinancial reports third quarter results

* Smartfinancial Inc says net interest income to average assets of 3.79 percent for quarter decreased from 3.87 percent in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $9.7 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $9.6 million in Q2 of 2016

* SmartFinancial Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.22