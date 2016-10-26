Oct 26 Vca Inc :

* VCA Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results and re-affirms financial guidance for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $656.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $668.4 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VCA Inc - reaffirm our previously provided 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: