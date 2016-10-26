BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Vca Inc :
* VCA Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results and re-affirms financial guidance for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $656.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $668.4 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* VCA Inc - reaffirm our previously provided 2016 guidance
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY