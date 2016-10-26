Oct 26 Valley National Bancorp:

* Valley National Bancorp reports a 19 percent increase in third quarter net income, strong commercial loan growth and maintains net interest margin

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $156.3 million for q3 2016 increased $2.8 million as compared to q2 2016

* Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.14 percent for q3 of 2016 was unchanged from q2 of 2016