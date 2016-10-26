BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Simon Property Group Inc:
* Simon Property Group reports third quarter 2016 results and raises full year 2016 guidance
* Sees fy2016 FFO per share $10.85 to $10.87
* Q3 FFO per share $2.70
* Comparable property NOI growth for nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 3.5%
* Sees 2016 estimated FFO per diluted share $10.85 - $10.87
* Sees net income to be within a range of $6.25 to $6.27 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2016
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.