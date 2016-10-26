Oct 26 Simon Property Group Inc:

* Simon Property Group reports third quarter 2016 results and raises full year 2016 guidance

* Sees fy2016 FFO per share $10.85 to $10.87

* Q3 FFO per share $2.70

* Comparable property NOI growth for nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 3.5%

* Sees 2016 estimated FFO per diluted share $10.85 - $10.87

* Sees net income to be within a range of $6.25 to $6.27 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2016

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: