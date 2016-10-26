Oct 26 Vonage Holdings Corp

* Vonage announces strong third quarter 2016 results, 86% revenue growth in Vonage business

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $248 million versus i/b/e/s view $246.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2016 Vonage business revenue guidance to $374 - $377 million

* Says Vonage reported revenues of $248 million, up from $223 million in year ago quarter

* Says continues to expect fy consolidated annual gaap revenue of $950 to $960 million

* Says consumer customer churn improved to 2.2%, down from 2.3% in year ago quarter

* Raises fy consolidated adjusted OIBDA guidance to $158 - $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: