Oct 26 Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd :

* Maverick signs agreement to sell the Blue Ridge Field in Texas for $9.1 million

* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - sale in cash of its Blue Ridge Field in Fort Bend County, Texas for a total of $9.1 million

* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - is finalizing plans for its initial drilling program to commence in Q4 of 2016 and extend into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: