BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd :
* Maverick signs agreement to sell the Blue Ridge Field in Texas for $9.1 million
* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - sale in cash of its Blue Ridge Field in Fort Bend County, Texas for a total of $9.1 million
* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - is finalizing plans for its initial drilling program to commence in Q4 of 2016 and extend into Q1 of 2017
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY