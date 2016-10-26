BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Osisko Mining Corp
* Osisko mining divests of equity interest in Kilo Goldmines.
* Osisko Mining sold 21.9 million common shares in capital of Kilo Goldmines in exchange for 1.5 million common shares in capital of resolute mining
* The 21.9 million Kilo shares sold represent approximately 12.9 pct of total issued and outstanding Kilo shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: