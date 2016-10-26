Oct 26 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko mining divests of equity interest in Kilo Goldmines.

* Osisko Mining sold 21.9 million common shares in capital of Kilo Goldmines in exchange for 1.5 million common shares in capital of resolute mining

* The 21.9 million Kilo shares sold represent approximately 12.9 pct of total issued and outstanding Kilo shares