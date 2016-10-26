BRIEF-LOEWS CORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Agree Realty Corp
* Agree Realty announces upsizing and pricing of common stock offering
* Agree realty intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions
* Agree Realty has upsized and priced an underwritten public offering of 1.8 million shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of about $86.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.