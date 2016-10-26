Oct 26 Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty announces upsizing and pricing of common stock offering

* Agree realty intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions

* Agree Realty has upsized and priced an underwritten public offering of 1.8 million shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of about $86.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: