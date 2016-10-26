Oct 26 Agilysys Inc -

* Agilysys announces senior management changes

* Says initiates ceo succession search; Jim Dennedy to continue to serve as CEO through successor appointment

* Says Tony Pritchett, senior director of operations, to serve as interim CFO

* Says reaffirms fiscal 2017 annual revenue guidance

* Says CFO Janine Seebeck notified co that she is resigning from her position effective nov 18, 2016