BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Agilysys Inc -
* Agilysys announces senior management changes
* Says initiates ceo succession search; Jim Dennedy to continue to serve as CEO through successor appointment
* Says Tony Pritchett, senior director of operations, to serve as interim CFO
* Says reaffirms fiscal 2017 annual revenue guidance
* Says CFO Janine Seebeck notified co that she is resigning from her position effective nov 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: