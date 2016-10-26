BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva Neurosciences announces positive data from six-month extension of phase IIB trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia
* Min-101 was reported to be well tolerated at both doses over entire 36-week duration of study by schizophrenic patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: