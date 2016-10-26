BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Franklin Resources Inc :
* Franklin Resources Inc announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total assets under management ("AUM") were $733.3 billion at September 30, 2016, up $1.2 billion during quarter
* Q4 operating revenue $1,611.8 million versus $1,873.8 million in the prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services