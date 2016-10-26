Oct 26 Franklin Resources Inc :

* Franklin Resources Inc announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management ("AUM") were $733.3 billion at September 30, 2016, up $1.2 billion during quarter

* Q4 operating revenue $1,611.8 million versus $1,873.8 million in the prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: