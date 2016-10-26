Oct 26 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc :

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc reports record third quarter

* Qtrly total interest income was up 2.0 pct to $8.7 million in Q3 of 2016 compared with $8.5 million in Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly net interest income was $7.8 million in Q3 of 2016, up 1.5 pct compared with $7.7 million in Q3 of 2015

* Net interest margin declined 5 basis points to 3.98 pct in Q3 of 2016 compared with 4.03 pct in Q3 of 2015