BRIEF-AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
Oct 26 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas Corp - Magnegas signs distributor agreement with leading industrial gas company
* Magnegas Corp -Signed a distribution agreement with Holston Gases Of Tennessee
* Magnegas Corp -Holston will be distributing Magnegas2 for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018