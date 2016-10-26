Oct 26 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix pharmaceuticals prices $5.2 million underwritten public offering

* Warrants have an exercise price of $0.63 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years

* Tonix pharmaceuticals holding-pricing of public offering of 9.5 million units at an offering price of $0.55 per unit