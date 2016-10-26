BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Lakeland Bancorp Inc :
* Lakeland Bancorp reports a 25% increase in earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lakeland Bancorp Inc- net interest income for Q3 of 2016 was $38.5 million, as compared to $29.3 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services