BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Tudor Gold Corp :
* Tudor Gold Corp reports drill interval of 54 meters grading 1.12 g/t gold within broader zone of 0.53 g/t gold over 630 meters at Treaty Creek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services