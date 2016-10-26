BRIEF-Citi issues statement on settlement with U.S. DOJ related to Banamex USA
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
Oct 26 Horizon Bancorp
* Horizon Bancorp announces quarterly and nine-month net income
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Core diluted earnings per share was $.39 for Q3 and $1.07 for first nine months of 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $ 24.4 million versus $ 20.9 million of the previous quarter
* Horizon bancorp says net interest margin, excluding impact of acquisitions was 3.31% for Q3 of 2016 compared to 3.42% for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi statement on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
* Piper jaffray announces investment banking hires in diversified industrials & services