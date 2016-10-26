BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Mattel Inc
* Mattel Creations and Tongal form strategic multi-year partnership to develop cross-platform content
* Mattel Creations says partnership to leverage Tongal's network of more than 120,000 creators
* Mattel Creations says along with producing content, Tongal will serve as a strategic partner to co
* Mattel Creations says agreement will see development and production of slate of content based on Mattel's library of brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: