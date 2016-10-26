BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Cemtrex Inc
* Cemtrex announces preliminary fiscal year 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 sales $93 million to $95 million
* Cemtrex Inc sees fy earnings per share $0.52
* Company anticipates that ebitda for fy 2016 will be in range of $6.6 to $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: