Oct 26 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex announces preliminary fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 sales $93 million to $95 million

* Cemtrex Inc sees fy earnings per share $0.52

* Company anticipates that ebitda for fy 2016 will be in range of $6.6 to $7.0 million