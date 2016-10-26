Oct 26 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

* Cullen/Frost Bankers reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cullen/Frost says for q3 of 2016, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 4.5 percent to $235.7 million, compared to $225.6 million

* Cullen/Frost for Q3 of 2016, provision for loan losses was $5.0 million versus $6.8 million last year