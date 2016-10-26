BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Audiocodes Ltd
* Audiocodes receives approval for extension of share repurchase program
* Audiocodes says has received court approval to repurchase up to an additional $15 million of its ordinary shares
* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL