BRIEF-AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 B. Riley Financial Inc
* b. Riley financial reports preliminary third quarter 2016 adjusted ebitda
* b. Riley financial inc says expects to report adjusted ebitda for q3 of 2016 in range of $20 million to $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: