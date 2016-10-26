BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
Oct 26 Amyris Inc :
* Amyris executes definitive collaboration agreements with leading global nutraceuticals partner
* Expect 2017 revenue from first targeted product of around $40 million
* Agreements include expansion of a new nutraceutical market, expected to represent $40-$50 million of annual revenue once developed and scaled
* Agreements include an unsecured credit facility of $25 million with a five-year maturity
* Says co expects second nutraceutical product to reach full scale production in 2019
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL