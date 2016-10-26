Oct 26 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp :

* BriaCell announces the appointment of biotechnology veteran William Williams as new CEO and director

* BriaCell Therapeutics Corp- Phase I/IIA clinical study program for BriaVax is expected to initiate in Q4 of 2016