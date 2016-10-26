METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
Oct 26 Auven Therapeutics
* Auven Therapeutics announces sale of Ocular Technologies to Sun Pharma
* Auven Therapeutics-sale of 100 percent of Ocular Technologies Sarl to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Auven Therapeutics- co will receive an upfront payment of $40 million plus substantial contingent development and sales milestones Source text :
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
* dividend of NOK 0.18 per share will be paid to company's shareholders per date of annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: