METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
Oct 26 Vista Gold Corp :
* Vista Gold Corp. announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds closing prices)
* dividend of NOK 0.18 per share will be paid to company's shareholders per date of annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: