Oct 26 Equity One Inc

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.35

* Q3 FFO per share $0.28

* Says same-property net operating income increased by 3.6 percent for quarter

* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.38 to $1.40

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 total revenue $93.8 million versus $90.4 million

