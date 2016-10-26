Oct 26 NETGEAR Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 revenue $338.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $323.8 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $340 million to $355 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says sees Q4 GAAP operating margin in range of 7.9 percent to 8.9 percent

* Says sees Q4 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in range of 10.5 percent to 11.5 percent