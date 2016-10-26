BRIEF-Dish Now on Amazon Fire TV
* Dish Network Corp - Dish Now will available today at no additional cost to new and current Dish customers
Oct 26 NCI Inc -
* NCI reports third-quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $80 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.3 million
* Sees Q4 revenue $75 million-$81 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.19-$0.21
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $320 million-$326 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.90-$0.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $81.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $325.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust announces redemption of 7.75% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares of beneficial interest